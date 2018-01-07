on 07/01/2018 |

Noah “Sanford” Eldon Hensley II, 53, of Hardyville, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at his home. He was a child of God and a member of First United Methodist Church of Munfordville. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and son-in-law. Sanford loved coaching and watching his children participate in their many activities. Sanford coached many basketball, baseball, and softball teams. He was a Hart county native, life long farmer, and an avid U.K. fan. He served on the Caverna Youth league Board, the Hart County AG Development Board, and a member/ officer in the FFA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Hensley and Gloria Church Hensley, and his father-in-law, Dick Rose.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angie Rose Hensley, of Hardyville; four children, “Noah” Sanford Eldon Hensley III of Bowling Green, Ashley Rose, Travis Alan, and Katrina Hope Hensley, all of Hardyville; one sister, Mitzi Crenshaw (Joe Terry) of Munfordville; one nephew, Nathaniel Crenshaw of Louisville; his mother-in-law, Brenda Rose, of Dallas, GA; his brother-in-law, Bill Rose of Villa Rica, GA; his sister-in-law, Teri Rose of Dallas, GA; and other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 2, 2018, at First United Methodist Church of Munfordville with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3-9 pm on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home and continuing on Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Munfordville Church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Laura Jolly Scholarship Fund or the First United Methodist Church Building Fund.