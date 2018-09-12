on 12/09/2018 |

Noel Glen Trulock, age 86, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at his residence. He was a farmer and a member of Macedonia United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Henry Babe Trulock and the late Ella May Puckett Trulock and husband of the late Rachel Ellen Huff Trulock. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Robert, Lewis, Alvey, Charles, Henry Jr., Graham and Chester and one sister, Christine Hylander.

He is survived by two daughters, Anita Trulock Brown (Tom Thompson), Mt. Sherman, KY, Charlotte Wilson (Kelvin), Hardyville, KY; one son, Glen David “Bub” Trulock, Cub Run, KY; three sisters, Leona Waddell, Elizabethtown, KY, Alma Buster, Austin, KY, Magdalene Johnson, Glasgow, KY; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a special care giver and sister-in-law, Della Trulock.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, December 9, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, December 10, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, December 10, 2018, Bro. Jeff Doyle officiating. Interment will be at Cherry Springs Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.