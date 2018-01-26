on 01/26/2018 |

Noel Roger Botts, 70, Salvisa, husband of Carol Gentry Botts, died Thursday, January 25, 2018, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington.

Born June 30, 1947, in Monroe Co., KY, he was the son of the late Mitchell and Pauline (Crowe) Botts. He was owner and operator of Botts Garage, was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the Pioneer Saddle Club and the Central KY Christian School Board.

Other survivors include: two sons, James Clay Botts of Wilmore, and Noel Mark Botts of Salvisa; two sisters, Tina Vinson of Lafayette, TN and Joyce Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; four brothers, Roy Botts of Chattanooga, TN, Ricky Botts of Glasgow, Rex & Randy Botts of Lebanon, TN; special daughter, Ginny Hartley of Springfield; four grandchildren, Alex, Sophia, Luke & Margaret Botts; special grandchildren, Tyler & Savannah Hartley, and Justice Young; several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Fox and Regina Vinson.

Funeral services will be 2PM Sat., Jan 27, 2018, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel by David Collier and Trish Smith. Visitation will be 5-8PM Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel

Graveside services and burial will be held 1PM Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at the Neal Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY, Harley Gentry officiating. Visitation in Tompkinsville will be 8AM-12PM Sunday at the Yokley-Trible Funeral Home.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Donnie Hatchett, Jason Hartley, Steven James, Jeff Draper, Bruce Wade, Zack Ison, Stephen Bailey, Terry Graham, Vance Smith, Alex & Luke Botts, Harley Gentry and Randy, Ricky, Roy, & Rex Botts.

Memorials are suggested to: American Cancer Society (Relay for Life) or to the American Heart Association.