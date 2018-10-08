on 08/10/2018 |

Noel Thomas Johnston, 71 of Munfordville passed away Friday, August 10 at his home. Noel was born in Cub Run on April 9, 1947 to the late Robert & Elizabeth Pierce Johnston. He was a retired regulatory specialist of agriculture with U of K. He was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Noel was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Waddell Johnston in October of 2017.

He is survived by his three loving children-Todd Johnston & wife Sarah Bricker of Munfordville,

Wendy Johnston of Munfordville and Christie Beth Adams of Nashville, TN

Grandson-Mason Adams and Granddaughter-Noelle Adams

Brothers-Brad Johnston & wife Consetta of Cub Run, Bobby Johnston & wife Marilyn of Cub Run, and Kevin Johnston & wife Becky of Bowling Green

Sisters-Bonnie Johnston of Cub Run and Sue Moore & husband Bob of Louisville

A funeral mass for Noel Johnston will be 11am Monday, August 13 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm and Monday from 8am-10am at the Sego Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial donations be given to Hosparus Barren River, these donations may be left at the funeral home.