Nola Jean Higgs, 79, of Roundhill passed away at 12:35 PM March 26, 2017.

The Butler County native was a retired utility worker, homemaker and member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late James Silas Armes and Ora Dalton Armes and the wife of the late Percy Higgs. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Dalton, Joyce Hayes and Eva Simpson.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cub Creek Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday.