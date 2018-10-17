on 10/17/2018 |

Nola Marie Wheeler, 75, of Glasgow, died Monday October 15, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Clarence Rupe and Lela (York) Tibbs. Mrs. Wheeler was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at T.J. Samson for over 20 years. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 son, William Michael Wheeler (Pauletta) of Glasgow, KY; 2 daughters, Kimberly Dawn Stovall and Karen Denise Rose (Dwayne) both of Glasgow, KY; 1 brother, Kenneth Rupe of CA; 3 sisters, Rebecca Spurgeon (Bob) of IN, Doris Ann Hagan of TN and Eula Emmitt of Glasgow, KY; 5 grandchildren, Lisa Coffelt (James) and Cody Wheeler both of TX, Kara Stovall Thomas (Will), Sarah Hogue and Patrick Hogue all of Glasgow, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William A. Wheeler, 1 daughter, Lisa Dawn Wheeler; 4 sisters, Maxine Neal, Mildred Rupe, Josephine Dodson and Frances Spears; 1 brother Troy Rupe.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, October 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Friday until time for services at the funeral home.