Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NOLA MARIE WHEELER

on 10/17/2018 |

Nola Marie Wheeler, 75, of Glasgow, died Monday October 15, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Clarence Rupe and Lela (York) Tibbs. Mrs. Wheeler was a retired Registered Nurse and worked at T.J. Samson for over 20 years. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 son, William Michael Wheeler (Pauletta) of Glasgow, KY; 2 daughters, Kimberly Dawn Stovall and Karen Denise Rose (Dwayne) both of Glasgow, KY; 1 brother, Kenneth Rupe of CA; 3 sisters, Rebecca Spurgeon (Bob) of IN, Doris Ann Hagan of TN and Eula Emmitt of Glasgow, KY; 5 grandchildren, Lisa Coffelt (James) and Cody Wheeler both of TX, Kara Stovall Thomas (Will), Sarah Hogue and Patrick Hogue all of Glasgow, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William A. Wheeler, 1 daughter, Lisa Dawn Wheeler; 4 sisters, Maxine Neal, Mildred Rupe, Josephine Dodson and Frances Spears; 1 brother Troy Rupe.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, October 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Friday until time for services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NOLA MARIE WHEELER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LOU FOSTER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Frost Advisory

Issued:
2:18 AM CDT on October 17, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on October 18, 2018
Clear
Currently
54°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/17 0%
High 65° / Low 37°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/18 0%
High 58° / Low 38°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/19 50%
High 63° / Low 49°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.