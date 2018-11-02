Logo


NOMA FRAN PAGE

on 02/11/2018

Noma Fran Page, 73, of Cave City, passed away Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born in Metcalfe County, a member of the Cave City Christian Church where she ran the clothes closet, retired from Johnson Controls and also loved to sing and fish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dimple and Hubert Page; one brother, Louie Page; and two sisters, Sylvia Grissom and Sandra Page.

Mrs. Page is survived by her husband of 57 years, James E. Page, of Cave City; seven children, James E. Page, Jr. and wife, Fay, of Horse Cave, Ricky A. Page and wife, Fay, of Bee Springs, Bobby N. Page, Angela H. Tisdale and husband, James, Jennifer N. Ballard and husband, Kelly, Anne K. Whittle and Nancy G. Cline and husband, Ronnie, all of Cave City; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Logsdon and Cherri Rhinehart and husband, Jerry; four brothers, Arlie Page, Dean Page and wife, Barbara , Paul Page and wife, Edna and Donald Page and wife, Judy; a host of nieces, nephews, and a multiple friends. Special friends include Kevin Spencer, J.B. and Barbara Spencer, James and Starla Dean, Barbara Dunkle and Bonita Poore.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 2 – 8 PM, in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home and after 9 AM Wednesday until service time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM, Wednesday in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

 

