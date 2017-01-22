NOMINATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR MR. AND MISS. KENTUCKY BASKETBALL

Nominations for the 2017 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients will be accepted electronically starting January 23rd. An email with the nomination page link will be sent to all Kentucky high school basketball head coaches, members of the KABC and select Kentucky sports media. All nominations must be submitted by 9 AM (EST) Monday, February 6th.

An email containing the link to the final ballot listing the top nominees from each region will be sent out on Friday, February 17th. The final ballots must be submitted by 11:59 PM (EST) on Friday, February 24th. The male and female with the most votes from the final ballot will be named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball on Tuesday, March 14th in Lexington, KY. If any members of the media wanting to vote did not receive a ballot contact jenniferhunt@kylionseye.org.

In addition presenting the 2017 Mr. and Miss KY Basketball Awards, KLEF will also be presenting two awards in honor of two very special Kentucky athletes. The 3rd Annual Donna L.J. Murphy Award will be presented to a female senior high school basketball player and the 4th Annual “Wah Wah” Jones Award will be presented to a male senior high school multi-sport athlete. The winners are selected by Donna L.J. Murphy and the family of the late “Wah Wah” Jones.

All basketball fans are invited to attend the 2017 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony. Tickets are on sale now at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com. VIP tickets which include dinner are $65. For questions or to purchase a table (seats 10) call KLEF directly at 1-502-583-0564 or 1-800-232-5308.

The 6th annual Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, who has announced Mr. Kentucky Basketball since 1954 and Miss Kentucky Basketball since 1976. KLEF’s mission is to prevent and cure blindness. For more information contact KLEF at 502-583-0564 or go to www.mrandmisskybasketball.com