on 01/30/2018 |

Nona Mae Jeffries, 83, of Savoyard passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Louella Keen Stephens and the wife of the late Gearon Jeffries. Mrs. Jeffries was a member of Savoyard Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Page and husband Jesse of Savoyard, two grand-daughters, Christy Haynes of Glasgow and Autumn Emerson and husband Chris of Savoyard. Three great-grandchildren, Gearon Haynes, Deanna and Amelia Emerson. One sister, Wanda Ballou of Columbia, one brother, Frank Stephens of Louisville and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Gary Keith Jeffries, son- in- law Charles Henery Crowe, four brothers, Samuel, Walton, David, and Glen Stephens, and 5 sisters, Virginia, Mildred, Ernestine, Louella, and Diane Stephens.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 1st, at 2:00pm at Savoyard Baptist Church with burial in the Jeffries Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Butler Funeral Home and after 9:00 AM Thursday until time of service at the church.

Donations are to be made to the Jeffries Cemetery at Savoyard.