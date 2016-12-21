NORA ELIZABETH “LIBBY” STEPHENS SHIRLEY (UPDATED)

Nora Elizabeth (Libby) Stephens Shirley, age 79, of Edmonton, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Glenview Health Care.

She was a daughter of the late Finis Newton and Beulah Gladys Froedge Stephens and the widow of the late Bobby Shirley.

She is survived by two sisters, Marie (Ron) Lytle and Mary (Dennis) Fancher both of IN; four brothers James (Red) Stephens, and Rondal Stephens both of Edmonton, Jimmy Stephens and Jessie Stephens, both of IN; one special niece and care giver Velvet Philpot; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband by one sister, Martha Bragg and several half brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cedar Flat cemetery in Edmonton, Ky.

Memorials are encouraged to help with funeral expenses and can be made at McMurtrey Funeral Home, 2232 Summer Shade road, Summer Shade, Ky. 42166