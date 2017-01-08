on 08/01/2017 |

Norma June Waddell Burks, 83 of Hardyville, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at NHC Nursing Home in Glasgow. She faithfully attended The Church in Canmer. For many years, she was an active member of The Hart County Historical Society; she owned and operated, Village Garden Antiques. Her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved family get-togethers and enjoyed genealogy research.

She is survived by two daughters, D. Pamela Burks, of Louisville; S. Gayle Burks Giesecke and husband, Buddy, of Hardyville. two grandchildren, William Benjamin Giesecke of, Louisville; Elizabeth Ellen Giesecke Harlow and husband, Taylor, of Glasgow. Two great-grandchildren, Arabella Jade and William Charley Rhys Giesecke; one sister, Jean Hedgepeth; two brothers, J.C. Waddell and wife, Ruth; Don Waddell and wife, Jan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Riordan and Bro. Earlene Branstetter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearl Webb Cemetery in Canmer. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Y. Burks; by her parents, Creal Waddell and Lavora Smith Waddell Gossett; one sister, Wanda Hope Waddell Weller; two brothers-in-law’s, William E. Hedgepeth and Billie D. Weller.

Family requests that donations be made to one of the following organizations in her honor, American Diabetes Association, The Church in Canmer, and/or Gideon’s International.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com