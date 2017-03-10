Norma Lee Chaney, age 82 of Cave City, Kentucky entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, March 8th at 9:55 PM. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving, devoted Mother, grandmother and friend to so many. Her devotion to God was evident in her daily life.

Norma was born on December 19th 1934 to the late Robert and Effie (Shirley) Ervin. She married Mitchell Ervin June 29, 1949 and raised five children. Mitchell preceded her in death on July 13, 1996. Norma was a member of Pink Ridge Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was owner and former operator of The Lighthouse Resturant in Sulphur Well, Kentucky.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Marcella) Ervin, Greensburg. Bobby (Sherry) Edwards, Edmonton. Three daughters, Nancy Shoultz (Anthony), Glasgow. Carol E. Chaney (Roger) and Tammy Deckard (Rodney) all of Edmonton. Seven grandchildren survive. Russ (Toby) England, Daniel (Hadley) Shoultz, Tiffany Ervin, Ashley (Tad) Westmoreland, Brittany Ervin, Sarah Deckard and Taryn Deckard. Seven great grandchildren also survive. She had two special caregivers Lisa Lloyd and Lora Garman. A special friend Deloris Harvey and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Norma was preceded in death by her second husband Bill Chaney, a son in law Kenny England, three sisters and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Pink Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 10:00 AM Sunday at the church until service time.