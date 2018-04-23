on 04/23/2018 |

Norma Leigh Johnson age 88 of Glasgow passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 at her home. Born in Hardensburg she was the daughter of the late Samuel Walton and Ollie “Ola” Tabor Payne. She was a homemaker and member of the Savoyard Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three sons. Darryl (Rebecca) Robbins of Glasgow. Dana (Vicky) Robbins of Knob Lick and Keith (Karen) Robbins of Glasgow. Two step sons. Kenny Johnson of Knob Lick and Greg Johnson of Center. Five grandchildren. David Robbins, Tiffany Hall, Andrew Robbins, Matthew Robbins and Trevor Robbins. Two step grandchildren. Suzie Bragg and Nickie Garmon. Seven great grandchildren. Briley Robbins, Dawson Robbins, Bobby Hall, Chloe Hall, Briella Hall, Finleigh Robbins and Keelan Robbins. Two step great grandchildren Alexis Bragg and Sierra Garmon.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her two husband Dee Johnson and Bro. Leonard Robbins. A sister Virginia Helen Tennis and a great grandson Bo Kendrick Robbins.