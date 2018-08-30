Logo


NORMA PAULINE MIDDLETON

on 08/30/2018 |

Norma Pauline Middleton, 91, Cave City, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow.  She was born April 01, 1927 in Barren County to the late Herman and Gladys Pedigo and was the widow of Harold Middleton.  She was a manager of the Kozy Nook Clothing Store in Cave City and a member of the Cave City Church of Christ.

Survivors include a brother, Harold Pedigo, Louisville; a sister, Kathryn Polson, Cave City; grandchildren, Angela Kesslar, Glasgow, Tracy Middleton, Glasgow, Karen Peterson, Bowling Green; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Friday, August 31st at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at the funeral home will be after 10 am, Friday until time of services.

