Norman Dennis Bastin, 83 of Marion, IN, died at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Hart County, Kentucky, on April 21, 1934, to the late Lloynd C. and Lela B. Wilson Bastin. On July 18, 1954, Norman married his sweetheart, Marcus D. Edwards and she survives.

Norman was a U.S. Army Veteran and was formerly active in Am Vets. He retired from Thomson Consumer Electronics in 1994 after 40 years of service as an electrician. Norman was very actively involved in Boy Scout Troop 686 for 20 years. he was also a volunteer and former chief with the Center Township Fire Department.

After his retirement, Norman drove and traveled to Alaska (12,220 miles round-trip). It was after his time in Alaska that he began avidly collecting and building gas engines, and he specifically traveled to shows in Indiana and Florida. Norman was a member of the VW Club, and he attended Sunnycrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Pamela (Gregory) Bastin Cohen, Ellettsville, IN; Thomas Bastin, Lafayette, and Lisa K. (Robert) Phillips, Cummings, GA; grandchildren, Joshua (Yoon-jung) King and Jacob King; great-grandchildren, Angela King and Benjamin King; brother, Bill (Deborah) Bastin, Gas City; and sisters, Shirley (Don) Estes, Texas; Gail Van Arsdale, KY; and Amanda Zelonis, AR.

Two brothers, Kenneth Dale Bastin and Lannie Eugene Bastin, and a sisters, Sarah (Robert) Pennington, also preceded him in death.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (EST) with Norman’s funeral service beginning at 12 noon on Monday, November 6, 2017, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.

The family will also receive visitors from 12 noon to 2 p.m. (CST) with the funeral service beginnging at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in the Chapel of WInn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Jeffries Family Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674

The family would like to especially thank Jennifer and the staff at Miller’s Merry Manor for their loving care of Norman.

