Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NORMAN DENNIS BASTIN

on 11/03/2017 |

Norman Dennis Bastin, 83 of Marion, IN, died at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Hart County, Kentucky, on April 21, 1934, to the late Lloynd C. and Lela B. Wilson Bastin. On July 18, 1954, Norman married his sweetheart, Marcus D. Edwards and she survives.

Norman was a U.S. Army Veteran and was formerly active in Am Vets. He retired from Thomson Consumer Electronics in 1994 after 40 years of service as an electrician. Norman was very actively involved in Boy Scout Troop 686 for 20 years. he was also a volunteer and former chief  with the Center Township Fire Department.

After his retirement, Norman drove and traveled to Alaska (12,220 miles round-trip). It was after his time in Alaska that he began avidly collecting and building gas engines, and he specifically traveled to shows in Indiana and Florida. Norman was a member of the VW Club, and he attended Sunnycrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Pamela (Gregory) Bastin Cohen, Ellettsville, IN; Thomas Bastin, Lafayette, and Lisa K. (Robert) Phillips, Cummings, GA; grandchildren, Joshua (Yoon-jung) King and Jacob King; great-grandchildren, Angela King and Benjamin King; brother, Bill (Deborah) Bastin, Gas City; and sisters, Shirley (Don) Estes, Texas; Gail Van Arsdale, KY; and Amanda Zelonis, AR.

Two brothers, Kenneth Dale Bastin and Lannie Eugene Bastin, and a sisters, Sarah (Robert) Pennington, also preceded him in death.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (EST) with Norman’s funeral service beginning at 12 noon on Monday, November 6, 2017, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.

The family will also receive visitors from 12 noon to 2 p.m. (CST) with the funeral service beginnging at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in the Chapel of WInn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Jeffries Family Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674

The family would like to especially thank Jennifer and the staff at Miller’s Merry Manor for their loving care of Norman.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nswcares.com and/or www.winnfuneralhome.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NORMAN DENNIS BASTIN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/03 10%
High 71° / Low 57°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Saturday 11/04 50%
High 75° / Low 63°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 76° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.