Norman Earl Burnley age 86, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday September 24, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born June 6, 1931 in Allen County, KY to the late Virgil Burnley and Ruby Duke Burnley. He married Linda Britt on October 24, 1953 in Norwood, NC.

He was a retired Marine and was retired from General Electric where he worked in Tool & Dye. He was a member of Durham Springs Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a lifetime member of DAV Chapter 20, Graham Masonic Lodge #208, Shriners, and Eastern Star.

He is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Linda Britt Burnley of Scottsville, KY

One Daughter, Beverly B. Hagan and husband Rickey of Scottsville, KY

Three grandchildren, Robert B. Hagan, Daniel A. Hagan, William I Hagan and wife Angie, two great-grandchildren Roman Jace Hagan and William I Hagan II (Ike) also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother James Burnley and three sisters Mamie Dalton, Irene Rigdon and Adell Burnley.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday September 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Maple Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, September, 25 2017, 7:30 AM- 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2017, after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Wednesday September 27, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.