06/27/2018

Norman Kenneth Choate, 88 of Bonnieville passed away at 4:45am Wednesday, June 27 at his home.

He was born on June 9, 1930 to the late James “Jim” & Millie Meredith Choate. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Joan Spencer Choate.

He is survived by one son-Kenny Wayne Choate & Martha of Bonnieville

One daughter-Bobbie Stephens & Joe of Glasgow

One granddaughter-Baptista Fraze & Justin of Bonnieville

Three great-granddaughter-Brianlee, Bayley & Bessle Fraze of Bonnieville

Two step-grandchildren & three step great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Kenneth Choate will be 1pm Saturday at the Campground United Methodist Church with burial in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-9pm and Saturday from 8-10am at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Campground United Methodist Church Saturday from 11:30am until time for services at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be given to the Campground Cemetery.