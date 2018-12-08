on 08/12/2018 |

Nova Dean Grimes, 77 of Bowling Green died Friday, August 10, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Craig, Sr. and Naomi Lewis Wilson, and wife of the late Carlos H. Grimes. She was employed at Desa for 18 years and was former co-owner of Grimes Grocery and a member of Mt Pleasant Church of Christ.

Her survivors include her daughter Carla Harmon Silvano (Isidro); two sons, Christopher Grimes( Sarah) and Michael Grimes (Lavada); six grandchildren, Matthue Harmon, Chris Grimes, Jr., Amber Grimes, Samantha Shelton, Dustin Jones, Katie Cox; two step grandchildren, Kendra Brown and Christian Silvano; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Craig Wilson, Jr. (Melissa) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mt Pleasant Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt Pleasant Church of Christ Building Fund % Chris Young 10219 KY Hwy 185, Bowling Green, Ky 42101