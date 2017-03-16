Nova Ray Pulliam, five month old daughter of Terry and Jacklyn White Pulliam of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at T.J. Samson Hospital. She was born on September 30, 2016.

She is survived by her four brothers: Austin, Chris, Tashaun, and Travion. Five sisters: Haley, Keondra, Kanesha, Kaniyah, and Kylionna. Her grandparents: Judy White of Tennessee, Terry and Lisa Pulliam of Edmonton. Great grandmother Belle V. Watt of Edmonton.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Allen White and great-grandfather Guy Watt.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the family cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning at the funeral home.