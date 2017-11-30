on 11/30/2017 |

November 2, 1967 – Candidates for Kentucky Governor make their final appeal to the voters.

Cave City News – The remodeling of the Cave City Christian Church is underway. The bell tower has been dismantled and removal of the part that was built in 1870.

Edmonton News – Those passing driver’s tests October 13 were Mary Elizabeth Benson, Bonnie Gibson, Mary Lenita Jones, and Larry Britt. Metcalfe County Chapter of Marcher of Dimes raised $300.00.

GHS 1967-68 Student Council announces to be eligible to serve, a student must have at least a B average and be a good citizen. Don Barrickman was President.

News of Area Servicemen – Fred M Jones, James M Huff, Eugene Kingrey, Danny Nunn, John G Madison Gerald Hagan, Cecil Compton and Jerry Bowles.

November 9, 1967 – 43 year old Barren County native, Louis Broady Nunn is elected Governor of Kentucky.

New City Council members are Incumbents, Carl Jackson, Winston Nunn, L J Twyman, Paul Sabens, Phil Carner and Wayne Gaunce. Common Sense party winners were Hubert Gregory, Chuck Bishop, Doug Isenberg, Clearance Walker, David Jordan and Bill Payne.AD – Bestway Food Store – E Main Street – Pork Chops 69 cents lb; JFG Coffee, 1 lb. can 69 cents; 25 lb. bag flour, $179; Oranges 3 dozen for $1.00 and 50 lb. stand of lard $5.99.

November 1967 cont.

James Simmons’ article “What Glasgow Used to be Like” shows a pic of Upper depot Street – W. Washington Street – WW I draftees off to go to camp from the Glasgow Depot.

Holiday Inn is celebrating their first anniversary with free coffee and cake Saturday and Sunday Nov. 10-11.

November 16, 1967 – Glasgow City Council supports a community college in Glasgow and will lend their assistance in getting one. Also approved a $1.2 million bond issue for a new Swift Co. Milk processing plant.

The new Liberty Street School Safety Patrol has been chosen for 4th and 5th grades.

Park City Cheerleaders are Sheila Lawrence, Debby Burks, Belinda Martin, Deloris Martin, and Bennie Gillock.

Acting Cave City Major J B Gardner was elected to the Mayor’s post in last week’s election. Councilmen elected were J C Ayers, Dr. Sherman Ballou, Charles Isenberg, Dan Lee, Johnny Toms and Joe Walters.

AD – For Sale – Oak Boxing, Oak Framing and Tobacco sticks – Harlin Lumber Co., Grandview Ave., Glasgow.

November 23, 1967 – The Barren County Inaugural Committee have been announced – Douglas Kjellmark and Paul Biggers are co-Chairmen, Others include Finance Chairman Waldo Redman, Float Chairman Eugenia Morrison, Publicity Clovis Saddler, Governor Day Committee Chairman Freddie Travis and Parade Chairman, J. Palmore.

November 1967 cont.

Stanley Steen will complete the term of Barren County Magistrate Homer Church who passed away.

Many area accidents reported – Accidental shooting, scientific experiment ends in explosion fire, injuries from accident on Salem Road and a four year old child is overcome by carbon monoxide.

Taylor Tales by Stanton M Taylor –“ Last Sunday we drove out to visit Aunt Dolly Eubank at Temple hill. She will be 93 next April and lives alone with her dog that barks 6 times. Aunt Dolly is as spry as a cricket and just about as quick. Her mind is still clear as a bell. She is the only person we know of who, with her first husband, made a trip to Oklahoma Territory and back home to Lafayette, Tn. In a covered wagon.”

Mrs. Joe D Taylor, with a total of 705 tied for first place in the singles division of the Women’s State Bowling Tournament.

Local teens plan party at Glasgow Country Club to say goodbye to Gov. Nunn’s children, Jennie Lou and Steve, as they leave for Frankfort.

November 30, 1967 – Glasgow Burley Tobacco Market hits new high – Opening sales saw 1,029, 772 pounds change hands for a total of $741, 620.88 and an average of $72.02 for all Glasgow markets.

AD – Introducing the new invisible zipper that guarantees to look like a seam and zip like a dream at Doyel’s Department Store on the S. Public Square.

November 1967

Toys for Tots Dance, Saturday, December 2 at the Glasgow Armory 6-11 p.m., sponsored by US, Inc, who will be the host band – others will be New Times, Soul Masters, Soul Ship, The MidKnights, Squeaky Clean Jug Band and Hazy Shades of Green.