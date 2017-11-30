NOVEMBER 1977

on 11/30/2017 |

November 3, 1977 – Election Day Soon – Local Republicans and Democrats had rallies – Democrat Brice T “Petie” Leech running against Republican Wilmer L Hodges for Barren County Clerk.

8th graders at Hiseville, Temple Hill, Park City and Austin Tracy can plan to cut their ties with their schools this spring. The BC Board voted to move the county’s freshmen to Barren County next fall.

Recent Weddings – Shiela Kay Key and Charles Terry Harlow, Connie Lou Williams and Edward Hollis McGregor, Beverly Ann Payne and Vincent Simon.

Capitol Hill News – by Lois Gaylor. Mrs. Poney Wood has sold some of her farmland to Mr. Henry Smith. Mr. Levy Slaughter is still at the Glasgow Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Winston David Cunningham are the proud parents of a son, Warren David.

Democratic candidate for BC Clerk Petie Leech announces his deputies if elected – Edith Pennington, Charlotte Pedigo, Juanita Delk, Peggy Greer, Barbara Strode and Vickie Lynn Brown.

Tidbit news – Austin Tracy PTA had their first meeting. The new president, Jeff Foster called the meeting to order. Tracy Homemakers met at the home of Mrs. Max Durham. Bristletown-Cedar Grove Homemakers met with Mrs. David C Martin.

AD – Bybee & Allen Discount Furniture and Appliances – Save up to 40% – Pay Cash and Pay Less. Cave City, Kentucky.

November 10, 1977 – Winners in Tuesday’s election were Incumbent Wilmer Hodges, and Incumbent W R “Red” Adwell. Roger McCoy defeated J C Grider for Barren County Jailer.

Novella Winninger, Barren County Extension Agent, has been elected treasurer of the National Association of Extension Home Economists in Boston.

Gospel singing and cake walk will be held at North Metcalfe School November 10th for Tony, small son of Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor, who is ill.

Cave City Newsletter by Ruth Savage – Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Vaughn visited Saturday with her brother, Mr. John Chapman, Glasgow. Dr. and Mrs. Sherman Ballou have moved to the home they recently purchased on Cave City Route two, the former Leight Wilson Home.

Hiseville FFA Officers are James Pace, President, Stanley Wilson, VP, Sammy Terry, Secretary, Jeff Edwards, Treasurer, Jeff Richardson, Reporter and David Peterson, Sentinel.

November 17, 1977 – Robin Bailey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Bailey was the winner of the Christmas Parade Theme “Rain or Shine” to be held Friday, November 25.

Glasgow Community Theater will present “Cinderella” at Happy Valley Elementary School November 18, 19 and 20th.

Office assistants at Drs. Sanderfur, Ross and Ward, Phyllis Bulle, Jackie Clemmons and Evelyn Lyons recently attend the fall Kentucky Optometric Association meeting in Louisville.

November 1977 cont.

Services set for two of three men killed in car accident on Merry Oaks /Red Cross Road at the bridge over Sinking Creek.

Sandy Barrick and Sammy Terry were named Barren County Overall winners in the 4-H Awards of Excellence Program.

AD – Sandy’s Meat Market, Main Street – Fryers 37 cents lb; Pork Chops 99 cents lb; Tender white turkey 63 cents lb; Pork Loin 79 cents lb. – Friday only!!!

Allen County’s 1978 Junior Miss is pretty Annette Wood. First runnerup was Lanita Kirby and Sheila Kirk was the second runner up.

Alan Dieball is the guest speaker of Glasgow/Barren County Altrusa Club. He presented the talk for Junior Achievement program in Glasgow.

GHS Scotties get 6-0 victory over Green County and captured the 1977 Southern Kentucky Athletic Conference Title.

AD – Allen’s Bake Shop – Old Fashioned dinner rolls for your Thanksgiving dinner only 49 cents a dozen.

Paul Wininger, Barren County native, was found dead Monday near Virginia City, Montana following a 23 hour search by Montana authorities. He had been elk hunting.

