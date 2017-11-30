November 1987

on 11/30/2017 |

November 1, 1987 – Glasgow’s new postmaster, Mary Jo Myers, was officially sworn in at the Glasgow Post Office.

November 2, 1987 – The 15th Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Trip is being planned for Autumn in New England October 6-13, 1988.

November 3, 1987 – Voter turnout extremely light despite a beautiful sunny day. Wilkinson Elected Governor. All 12 Glasgow City Councilmen were re-elected.

November 4, 1987 – AD – Decorator Supply – New shipment of wallpaper and borders. In stock paper $1.95 to $5.95 single roll – String cloth – $14.95 single roll.

Pioneer Bowl is in the last game for Metcalfe County Head Coach Harold Chambers as he steps down. (He passed away in September 2017.)

Standard Farm Store moves to the E Public Square.

November 5, 1987 – AD –Living Christmas trees have arrived at Log Cabin Nursery , 31 E North.

November 6, 1987 – Glasgow’s all time leading rusher, Dwayne Depp, has never been on a team to defeat Ft. Knox, but he and 19 other Seniors will have their final chance tonight in the playoff game at Scottie Field. (Ft. Knox won 27-12).

November 8, 1987 – 40 students enrolled in the Practical Nurses Program on August 3. They will graduate June 30, 1988.

November 9, 1987 – Austin Tracy woods fire is a tough task for area Volunteer fire departments. The fire began at 11 a.m. and was not extinguished until 5:30 p.m.The fire was four miles from Austin Tracey School on Hwy. 87.

November 10, 1987 – Barren County Homecoming is planned for October 1, 1988. (Barren County was formed in 1798).

The Spoilers won the Glasgow Co-ed Volley ball league – Michelle Puckett, Beth Rudenga, Beverly Brown, Gloria Rutledge, Bill Brown, Mac Rutledge, Mitchell Brown and Brad Rutledge.

November 11, 1987 – Eastern Volunteer Fire Department names Steve Hodges as Firefighter of the Year.

TJ Samson honors Noel Peers, Evelyn Billingsley and Helen Adwell for 30 years of service.

November 12, 1987 – AD – Colliers IGA – Hen Turkey – 59 cents lb; Sweet potatoes 5 lb $1.00; Country Ham $1.89 lb; Medium eggs 59 cents dozen; and bananas 29 cents lb.

November 13, 1987 – Ceremonies in Lexington recognize Glasgow as certified city. Governor Martha Layne Collins and Commerce Secretary Carroll F Knicely presented the award.

November 15, 1987 – “Older Worker Program “ is offered by the Department for Employment Services. Mrs. Betty Smith works three days a week at Mary Wood Weldon Library. Persons over age 55 are eligible.

November 15, 1987 cont.

“The Foreigner” is being presented December 11 and 12 by the Far Off Broadway Players.

November 16, 1987 – Glasgow teen ager Steve Francis suffered severe leg injuries Sunday in a motorcycle wreck on W. Main Street. He is a member of GHS basketball team. (Leg was amputated on Tuesday but in stable condition).

November 17, 1987 – Western is bringing four year college to Glasgow.

Area Glasgow residents oppose Wingate extension of a distance of 220 feet. Residents fear the connections of Wingate to Trimble and Trojan Trail.

November 19, 1987 – Barren County 4-H officers include Trista Billingsley, Historian, James Moore, Parliamentarian, Tina Hogue, Recreation Leader, Susan Flanders, Reporter, John London, Devotional Leader, Christy Emberton, Secretary, Jeff Coomer, VP and Doug Berry, President.

November 20, 1987 – Master Conservationist Billy and Tommie Gray, James and Virginia Galloway and Orval and Becky Brooks. Conservation Farmer of the year went to Mark, Billy, Amanda and Mary Jo Adams.

November 22, 1987 – Jimmy Estes of Glasgow and Carol Putman are selected as Homecoming King and Queen at Bethel College in McKenzie, TN.

D & S Furniture opens in Glasgow on E. Main Street under management of Allen Shaw and Dexter Bowles.

November 23, 1987 – South Green Elementary opens for its first day of classes.

November 24, 1987 – Oston, LTD, a Finnish Firm, will locate in IDEA Park. Initial employment to be 50, all locally hired.

November 25, 1987 – AD – Buffet at Oasis Restaurant in Cave City – $9.95 for adults and $2.95 for children under 12.

November 27, 1987 – AD – Paul’s Flower Shop – 208 W. Main Street, Christmas Open House “Country Christmas” – Paul and Linda Bray, Owners.

November 29, 1987 – A log home in Slick Rock owned by John L Morgan was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Harold Chambers, Metcalfe County Football Coach is named Pioneer Athletic Conference’s “Coach of the Year”.

November 30, 1987 – Jack London was honored for 30 years and Maxine Ricketts was recognized for 35 years at Awards banquet for New Farmers National Bank employees.