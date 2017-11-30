November 1997

on 11/30/2017 |

November 3, 1997 – Grand Opening at the new Goodwill Industries location in Glasgow is set for November 19 at 212 S. L Rogers Wells Blvd.

November 5, 1997 – Hostesses for the October meeting of the Glasgow Garden Club were Beverly Robson, Elaine Murphy, Anne Harbison, Lou Demunbrun and Gloria Houchens.

November 6, 1997 – W. Mitchell Nance will be the guest speaker at the Veteran’s Day Dinner Monday night at the National Guard Armory.

November 7, 1997 – Construction on the new jail in Hart County should begin in early February.

November 9, 1997 – The Headhunters will lead the way in this year’s December 6th Christmas Parade.

November 10, 1997 – AD – 72 Hour Sale at Winn Dixie – Clorox Bleach 72 cents a gallon; Thrifty Maid Apple Juice 64 oz. for 72 cents; Post Toasties, 18 oz. box 72 cents.

November 11, 1997 – BCHS presents “Harvey” November 14 and 15. Chrissy Kingrey, Jarrin Howard and Dane Bowles are three of the actors.

November 12, 1997 – Community leaders prepare for Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Bell Ringing.

November 13, 1997 –Changing Barren County Courthouse into judicial Center is the discussion at today’s BC Fiscal Court meeting. County offices would be moved to the Newberry Building.

November 14, 1997 – New WKU President Dr. Gary A Ransdall visits Glasgow.

November 15, 1997 – Plans are underway for the kick off of the Barren County Bicentennial Celebration – the 200th birthday of Barren County in 1998 and the 200th of the city of Glasgow in 1999.

November 16, 1997 – J P Blevins puts his Wildcat dream in writing when he signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at UK next season.

November 17, 1997 – Folks woke to a shocking 17 degree cold Monday morning locally.

November 18, 1997 – After a 45 minute discussion during which Metcalfe Co. Seniors pleased to be allowed to fly to Southern California for their Senior trip, the Metcalfe County Board of education narrowly approved the trip on a 3-2 vote.

November 19, 1997 – Park City Brownie Troop #232 is organized with 16 girls in grades 1-3 from Park City Elementary School.

November 20, 1997 – Phil Poynter has become the newest member of the Sales Staff at Goodman Auotomotive Center.

November 21, 1997 – Charles Honeycutt announces that he will seek another term as Mayor of Glasgow. He has served as Glasgow Mayor for 13 years and prior to that, served as Glasgow Councilman for 13 years.

November 23, 1997 – Announcing a gift to the Community – The Thurman Quintet will be at the First United Methodist Church Sunday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

This weekend, Charles (Big Game) Hunter became the third Glasgow native to be inducted into the Oklahoma City University Sports Hall of Fame. (Jerry Lee Wells and Rick Travis were the other two).

November 24, 1997 – Former Governor Louie B Nunn announced Saturday that the city will erect a monument at Beulah Nunn Park to honor the accomplishments of Glasgow native, Billy Vaughn.

November 25, 1997 – SCRTC is going into the long distance calling business.

November 26, 1997 – Burley sales resumed Tuesday for the second day and on the Glasgow/Horse Cave Market, 2.9 million pounds were sold at an average of $193.09.

November 27, 1997 – Barren County (Hiseville, to be specific) native, Stephanie Froggett Dye is named Statewide Administrator of the Year. She is the Administrator of Hopkins Nursing Facility in Woodburn, Ky.

November 30, 1997 – Glasgow Baptist Church presents “A Walk through Bethlehem” December 12 and 13.