November 2007

November 1, 2007 – Clint McCandless joins Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate.

Mrs. Audrey White was recognized by the Glasgow Board of Education. She recently retired after having served for 12 years as an Instructional Teacher Aide.

April Tracy of T J Samson Hospital, was selected by the National APIC Association to co-chair all their Ambulatory Care Sections.

November 4, 2007 – Cave City Chief of Police Billy Minton will serve as a delegate to the 2007 National Congress for Secure Communication in December.

Caverna Seniors are honored the Basketball Senior night activities – Ashley Bush, Donte Paul, Nick Wykoff, Kate Payton, Casey Rogers, Karissa Miller and Cassie Groce.

November 8, 2007 – Glasgow Moist Vote Passes by 80 votes. 2422-2342

Black Stone Cherry wins Best New Band at the 3rd Annual Classic Roll of Honor, Classic Rock Magazine Award Show.

The owners of Britthaven Rentals in Glasgow have expanded to Cave City. Owners, Harry and Debra Heers broke ground on the 68th unit duplex and four plex apartments six months ago and completion is nearing.

November 11, 2007 – South Central Bank opens its Operations Center at the corner of the By Pass and Cleveland Ave.

Local hunters are featured on “PBS” offering of “Everlasting Stream”, written by Walt Harrington. He tells of his experience in hunting with Carl Martin, Alex Elliott, Bobby Elliott and Lewis Stockton.

Boiling Springs Lodge – Hunter’s Paradise – nestled away in Northern Hart County, is featured in a story. Ralph and Brent Spear, owners.

November 15, 2007 – Barren County Schools purchase 15 acres of property located at the corner of N. Race Street and 31 E North for a new elementary school. (North Jackson Elementary)

Meet the Trojans and Trojanettes Thursday night, November 15, 2007 in the BCHS Cafeteria. Pieces of the original BCHS Gym floor will be available for sale.

83 year old veteran, Royce Hammer is recognized during Veteran’s Day activities.

November 18, 2007 – Artist Phillip Holder, a 1972 Austin Tracy graduate, paints a mural for the school depicting how it looked when Holder was there.

Captain Kent Keen is the Glasgow Police Department’s new Public Information Officer.

Cave City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Lyon resigns to further her degree in teaching.

Citizens First Bank holds ribbon cutting of new branch on the W. Public Square. This is the first of three branches being opened in Barren County.

November 22, 2007 – Sandy Ribeyre Leitae was formally sworn into law practice in Barren County Circuit Court by the honorable Phil Patton. She has joined the practice of Thomas W Davis.

Chip Wilcoxson joins Remax Highland Realty.

November 25, 2007 – Ray Haddix, Barren County Day Treatment teacher is named Barren County Certified Employee of the Month.

Caverna Elementary School students of the month – Jordyn Sanderson, Molly Jaggers, Austin Philpott, Carter West, Tremekin Dice, Devon Perry and Demarco Driver-Mills.

November 29, 2007 – Steve Newberry, John Rogers, Gary Elliott and Jeff indicate they will run for the Senate seat vacated by Richie Sanders.

Derek Self, Caverna pitcher, signed a letter of intent with the Louisville Cardinals Wednesday.