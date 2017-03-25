NOVEMBER HARDYVILLE SHOOTING VICTIM PASSED AWAY FRIDAY

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was contacted Friday, March 24, 2017, and informed that 57 year old Christopher Holder had passed away and was pronounced dead this morning at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center by the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy was also scheduled to be performed today.

Mr. Holder was the gunshot victim in a shooting that occurred in Hardyville on November 23, 2016 where Albert Stephens was indicted for Assault 1st Degree by the Hart County Grand Jury last month.

The case is still ongoing and contact has been made with the Hart County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in reference to updating the charge from the previous Indictment handed down in this case from the Hart County Grand Jury. No other information is available for release at this time.