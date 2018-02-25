on 02/25/2018 |

Novice Ann Davis, 66, of Brownsville passed away at 11:36 AM Friday Feb. 23, 2018 at her son’s home in Brownsville.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, master barber, bookkeeper, farmer and a member of the Cattleman’s Association. She was a daughter of the late Morris Wayne Spinks and Zella Leon Basham Spinks and the wife of the late Bernie Lee Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 PM Sunday, 9 AM-9 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home and 9-11 AM Tuesday at the church.

Surviving are two sons, Matt Davis (Jennifer) and John Wayne Davis (Jenny) both of Brownsville; two sisters, Venettia Wilson of Bee Spring and Sue Spinks (Marie) of Huntsville, AL; three brothers, Ronnie Spinks (Sharon) of Columbia, Randy Spinks of Wingfield and Bobbie Spinks; and five grandchildren, Emily Davis, Savannah Davis, Taylor Davis, Wyatt Davis and Trevor Davis.