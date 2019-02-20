Logo


NOW PERMANENT SECRETARY DICKERSON ADVISES COURT ON JAIL PARTNERSHIP

on 02/20/2019

Former Barren County Judge Executive David Dickerson can remove the interim tag. Dickerson announced at yesterday’s Barren County Fiscal Court meeting that Governor Matt Bevin has made him the permanent Secretary of Labor. Dickerson made the comments during his address to the fiscal court.

In addition to that announcement, Secretary Dickerson told the court, and those on the jail committee, of a possible opportunity to train inmates and better the workforce in the region.

County Judge Executive Micheal Hale wasted no time on showing the county’s intent to participate if Johnson Controls agrees to the terms of the deal.

The motion carried unanimously. After a brief closed session, the fiscal court voted to pursue the purchase of the building adjacent to the current county attorney’s office.

After the recess and a motion was made, the vote was unanimous in favor of the purchase agreement. Magistrate Tim Coomer said it’s a good opportunity, no matter the condition of the building.

