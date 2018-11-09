Logo


OAKLEY JUNIOR SHAW

on 09/11/2018

Oakley Junior Shaw, 80 of Glasgow died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at T J Samson Community Hospital. The Cumberland County native was a son of the late Arthur Gyle and Annie Jackson Norris Shaw and is preceded in death by a son, Jeff Shaw; two sisters, Nina Morgan and Mary Coulter; one brother, Gary Wayne Shaw; two brothers-in-law, Doug Hurt and Jesse Coulter.

He was a groundsman at the Louisville Airport, a former member of the Masonic Lodge #59F&AM in North Vernon, Indiana. and was of the Baptist faith.

His survivors include his two daughters, Sharon Adkins and Linda Stewart (Joe); his two sons, Tim Shaw (Janice) and Chris Shaw; six grandchildren, Tara Ladd (Matt), Cody Stewart (Bethany Richards), Tyler Shaw, Madison Shaw, Michelle Adkins, Michael Adkins (Elizabeth); nine great grandchildren, one brother, Johnny Shaw (Brenda); one sister, Delsie Hurt; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 p.m. Thursday at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Martinsville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.-12p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 for funeral expenses.

