OBESITY IS KENTUCKIANS TOP HEALTH CONCERN AS IT INCREASED TWO PERCENT

Kentuckians point to obesity as the top health concern for the Commonwealth’s children according to a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The Kentucky Health Issues Poll found that one in four adults listed their children’s weight as the biggest problem. When it comes to what children eat, nutrition expert Amanda Goldman says we need to make “healthier choices the easier choices.”

According to the C-D-C, obesity increased among high school students in Kentucky to 18 and a half percent in 2015, up two percent from 2011, one of the worst rates in the nation. Goldman says in addition to policy changes, more education is needed to help children and their parents learn what’s healthy to eat.

Goldman, who is the director of diabetes and nutrition care for KentuckyOne Health, says policies on unhealthy foods need to change, much like they did on tobacco years ago.

Goldman says when an adolescent is obese it often leads to a myriad of problems for them later in life.

When it comes to those health problems as an adult, 40 percent of those surveyed listed cancer as the top concern for women, especially breast cancer. Cancer and heart disease were equal concerns for men. According to the C-D-C, cancer and heart disease are the top two killers of Kentuckians.