October 1987

October 1, 1987 – Glasgow Middle School 8th graders visited Ft. Williams in preparation for commemorating the 124th anniversary of the attack on October 6 of the Confederate raid on Glasgow by the 25th Tennessee Infantry.

October 2, 1987 – Doug Burgess is the new Assistant Manager of People’s Security Finance Company at 117 Columbia Ave.

October 4, 1987 – Feature article in the GDT was on Ed Albany “Still Calling the Signals” .

October 5, 1987 – Earl D Jolly, prominent Cave City business man, dies Sunday in Glasgow Hospital. He was the former owner and operator of Bluegrass Motel, Holiday Motel, Mammoth Motel and Oasis Motor Inn.

Barren County Homecoming Queen Candidates are Amy Wood, Kim Burgess, Stacy Centers, Kellie Cleary, Amanda Gillon, Jessica Porter, Seyhan Hunter, Shea Dunn, Ann Simpson, Shawn Bull, Kim Birge and Melissa Thomas . (Shawn Bull was crowned Queen).

October 6, 1987 – Barren County High School presents “Ladies of the Jury” with Neal Lee, Sara Steen, Lisa Cockrill and Leigh Ann Johnson.

Maggard Exteriors cuts ribbon at their new showroom on Happy Valley Road . (Now TT’s)

October 7, 1987 – Metcalfe County Fiscal Court moving to provide access road to draw industry to Edmonton’s Industrial Park Site.

October 8, 1987 – Temple Hill PTA sets fall festival – Rusty Springfield of WBVR’s Radio in Russellville will be there with the Beaver Buggy.

October 9, 1987 – L Rogers Wells, Jr. is mentioned as a possibility in the new administration of Wallace Wilkerson if elected.

October 11, 1987 – South Green Elementary is nearing completion within the next 6-8 weeks.

October 12, 1987 – Glasgow native, Billy Vaughn, is leaving Bowling Green to more to California to be closer to his children.

October 13, 1987 – The October Commodity distribution for Barren County will be Wednesday, October 14 at Hiseville, Cave City, Park City, Rocky Hill, Austin, Temple Hill and Glasgow. Only eligible individuals are allowed to participate. (Yummy Cheese).

October 14, 1987 – Metcalfe County Homecoming Queen Candidates are Jennifer Vibbert, Jennifer Carter, Holly Coleman, Debbie McCoy, Susan Coffey, Marla Devore, June Ray and Heather Coleman. (Marla Devore was Queen)

October 15, 1987 – The National Guard Battalion headquarters in Glasgow has been honored by Army Officials as the best Guard Unit of its size in the United States.

October 16, 1987 – Three point rule is added to high school basketball for both girls and boys.

Sherry Wesley, Director of the Glasgow Patient Hospital Program is shown in a picture adjusting clothing in the new thrift shop located at the Barren River Transitional Care Facility.

October 18, 1987 – Rev. J Hunter Jones, associate minister of the First Christian Church, died suddenly in Louisville Friday night.

October 20, 1987 – Glasgow is named certified City by Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the second year.

AD – Houchens – Ground Lean Chuck $1.58 pound, Parkay Margarine 3 16oz. boxes for $1.00, Fresh Green Cabbage 25 cents a lb. and Maxwell House Coffee 13 oz. for $1.99.

October 22, 1987 – The Cross-Eyed Crickets won the Co-Ed Volleyball league at Glasgow Recreation Center – Alma Dean, Tom Propst, Debbie Walden, Woody Broughton, Diane Wheat, James Walden, Pam Dillard and Terry Travelstead.

October 23, 1987 – Open House at the main office of Bank of Marrowbone in Marrowbone.

October 25, 1987 – Sports news – Scotties lose to Holy Cross, Marion County over the Trojans, Todd Central tops Caverna, Metcalfe County tops Adair County and Monroe over Allen County/Scottsville.

October 26, 1987 – The Annual Bean Soup Day was held Saturday at the Glasgow Recreation Center sponsored by the Glasgow B & PW Club. Pearl Greer and Martha Quigley were two members who were the dessert servers.

October 27, 1987 – Turkey Trot winners were Cathy Clarke, Trish Sterlman, Laura Cassity, Becky Smith, Keith Branham, Otis Neal, Terry Reed, Sammy Lowe and Jeff Whittinghill. John Deller was the overall winner.

October 28, 1987 – Mrs. Ruby Smith is named the 1987 Woman of Achievement by the Glasgow B & PW Club.

October 29, 1987 – GTE Customers in Glasgow will no longer pay for each call they make as of 11-1-87. Going back to flat rate billing system.

October 30, 1987 – Jody Furlong and Jolena Pace, BCHS Cross Country Members, were named to the Mid West Conference All Conference teams while leading the Trojans to the Conference title.