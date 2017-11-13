on 11/13/2017 |

October 1997

October 1, 1997 – BCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates are Trinity Edwards, Mary Gill, Brittany Perkins, Autumn Turner, Ashley Garnett, Ashlea Houchens, Nicole Vance, Jade Wheeler, Jamie Bewley, Robin Fant, Jennifer Norris, Kristin Phillips, Casey Stephens, Sayra Bowles, Alicia Carver, Mandy Honeycutt, and Ashley Newberry. (Ashley was the winner).

October 2, 1997 – Large Crank lab is found in the edge of Hart County, near Cave City on Interstate loop Road. The largest since 1991 said Jeff Staples, Hart County Sheriff.

October 3, 1997 – Both GHS and BCHS have qualified for regional competition of the 1997 KMEA Kentucky Marching Band Championship.

October 5, 1997 – Several gather at Ft. Williams on the anniversary of a skirmish there during the Civil War.

October 6, 1997 – AD – Going out of business sale – Gladys K/Sheilah’s/ 60% off all summer and winter clothing.

October 7, 1997 – James N. Gray Construction Company will serve as construction management for the renovation of the Barren County Courthouse and the old Newberry Building.

October 9, 1997 – Barren County Homemakers observe Homemaker Week in Barren County.

The GHS Lady Scotties golf team captured the 1st State Championship for GHS since the Boys won the basketball tournament in 1968.

October 10, 1997 – AD – Construction has begun on Glasgow Pediatrics Association, PS. Dr. Melissa B Dennison. Look for the opening in January of 1998.

October 12, 1997 – City Government Week in Kentucky is observed in Glasgow.

October 13, 1997 – Students at Hiseville Elementary School began classes this morning in their brand new building.

October 14, 1997 – One of Glasgow’s oldest industries will close operation before the end of the year. The 150 employees of Valley Fresh, a poultry processing business located on Hwy. 249, were told the plant would be closing by early December. The plant opened 40 years ago as J O Frank Company.

October 15, 1997 – Jerry Clower will perform at the Monroe County High School sponsored by the Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department.

October 16, 1997 – Park City Lions Club will host a genealogy workshop on the site of the historic Bell’s Tavern and Cemetery during the weekend of Earthspeak 1997 Colorfall, sponsored by Mammoth Cave National Park.

October 17, 1997 – Friday night on TV – Dateline, Homicide: Life in the Street, Family Matters, Meego, Step by Step, Nash Bridges, Sabrina-Witch, Boy Meets World, Teen Angel and 20/20.

October 19, 1997 – New Boundary Line changes will affect 6 Barren County Voting Precincts.

Superior Fence Systems will hold their grand opening Friday.

October 20, 1997 – First Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery of the Kentucky National Guard conducted a change of command Sunday. LTC Barry G Wright assumed command from LtC. Michael J Curtin.

October 21, 1997 – Park City Class of 1942 holds reunion at Bells Tavern (Park City Lions Club Building).

October 22, 1997 – Glasgow Daily Times News Editor Connie Pickett was named “Woman of the Year” by the Glasgow B & PW Club.

October 23, 1997 –Grover McKinney had the biggest pumpkin at Metcalfe County’s Pumpkin Festival weighing 186 pounds.

October 25, 1997 – J P Johnson performed on the bagpipes at a pep rally Friday at GHS before traveling to Lexington for Saturday’s State Band Championships.

October 26, 1997 – J C Oliver retires from R R Donnelley. He began his career there in 1972.

Big O Tires holds their grand opening in Glasgow.

October 27, 1997 – Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for the 3rd dwelling.

October 29, 1997 – Barren County Family YMCA Board Chairman, Dr. Barrett Lessenberry shares plans for the proposed expansion of the new facilities in Glasgow, including a youth gymnasium.

October 30, 1997 – Tompkinsville Christmas Parade will be held December 6th at 1 p.m. with the theme “Christmas with the Flintstones”

Gayle Morrison is the New Branch Manager of South Central Bank’s 31 E Office.

October 31, 1997 – Fall Clean up Week will be November 2-8th.