Odell (Dubree) Page York, 99, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 14th, at Signature of Monroe County. Odell was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 10, 1918, a daughter of the late Edna (Mosier) and Willie T. Dubree. She was a member of Berea Church of Christ.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Cephas Lee Page and Paul York; three brothers, Quinton, Denton, and Lester Dubree; and a s sister, Ruby Hammer.

Odell is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Pauletta Page, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Waylon Page, and wife, Lori of Tompkinsville; KY, and Robin Walbert, and husband Jon, of Glasgow, KY; 5 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018. Visitation is Wednesday 6:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.