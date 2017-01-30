Odessa Eakle Emberton 98 of Glasgow died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. She was born in Clay County, TN the daughter of Mack Clayton Eakle and Vadie Slate Eakle. Her husband was the late Glen Emberton. Mrs. Emberton was a homemaker and had been a lunchroom cook at the Gamaliel School. She was a member of Park City Baptist Church.

She is survived by 3 children, Mack Emberton (Sue), Carol Smith (James) and Vessa Williams (Phillip) all of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren, Sharon Jessie (David), Jim England (Margaret), Clayton England (Lisa), Cindy Saddler (Bill), Christy Trulock, Michael Smith (Lesley), Matthew Smith and Shane Williams (Stacy); 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother Glen Eakle of Louisville and 1 sister Iree Francis of Indianapolis. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Glenda Elise England.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 2nd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Clementsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to:Clementsville Cemetery c/o Mickey Clements 14607 Clay County Hwy.Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150