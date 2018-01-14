Logo


OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN ALLEN COUNTY LEAVES 1 DEAD

on 01/14/2018 |

Scottsville, KY (January 13, 2018) – On Friday, January 12, 2018 at 5:16 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s office contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3 requesting an investigation of an officer involved in a shooting incident, which had occurred at 586 Lee Keen Road.  Two Allen County deputies were involved in the shooting, and KSP responded to investigate the incident

 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that at 4:44 p.m., Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Robinson, 33 of Scottsville, and Allen County Deputy Lieutenant Michael Wilson, 33 of Scottsville, responded to 586 Lee Keen Rd in reference to a 911 call, which reported a white male brandishing a handgun was approaching houses in the area.  Upon their arrival, both deputies met Jason D. Whittemore, 38 of Portland TN, in the driveway.  Whittemore was armed with a handgun and refused to follow verbal commands from the deputies.  Deputy Robinson fired one round striking Whittemore.

 

Whittemore was pronounced dead at the scene by Allen County Coroner, Darren Davis.  Whittemore is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.  This investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 3 Detectives.  No further information is available for release at this time.

