OFFICIAL 15th DISTRICT TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS

15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

THURSDAY, 2/9

THE MATCHUPS ARE NOW OFFICIAL FOR THE GIRLS AND BOYS 15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS, WHICH BEGIN ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL. IN THE GIRLS TOURNAMENT, THE OPENING GAME OF THE NIGHT WILL FEATURE TOP SEEDED MONROE COUNTY TAKING ON ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE AT 6:00. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED 25 MINUTES LATER BY NUMBER TWO SEED GLASGOW GOING UP AGAINST BARREN COUNTY. THE GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE PLAYED ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, AT 7:00.

IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE BOYS TOURNAMENT ON TUESDAY, THE 21ST, TOP SEEDED BARREN COUNTY GOES UP AGAINST GLASGOW AT 6:00. FOLLOWING THAT GAME, NUMBER TWO SEED MONROE COUNTY SQUARES OFF AGAINST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE. THE BOYS 15TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, THE 24TH, AT 7:00.

TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE GATE EACH NIGHT FOR FIVE DOLLARS.