OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BC SCHOOLS IN REGARD TO THE WEEKEND DEATH OF A STUDENT

on 08/21/2017 |

Official statement from Barren County Schools in regard to the weekend death of a Barren County student:
“It is with great sadness we acknowledge the loss of a student who attended Barren County Schools. Our district counselors, school psychologists, and Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) Crisis Team (are/will be/were) on campus to support students and staff. As a district, our top priority is to take care of our students as they cope with the loss of their classmate. “

