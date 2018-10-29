on 10/29/2018 |

Ola Mae Robertson age 75 of Cave City passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 in Indianapolis. She was the daughter of the late Delmar and Ruby Ballard Scott. Ola Mae was retired from General Motors in Indianapolis and a member of the Pleasant Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services for Ola Mae Robertson will be held 1:00 PM Monday, October 29th at the Asbury-Center Cemetery in Center.

She is survived by two children. Timothy Gibson of Cave City and Jennifer Knight of Indianapolis. One sister Libby Bowles of Hiseville and a brother Kenny Scott of Hiseville. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Scottie Yates Gibson and a daughter Tina Helton. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.