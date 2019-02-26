OLD JAIL TO BE TORN DOWN, COUNTY RECEIVES $284,000 BLOCK GRANT

on 02/26/2019 |

The Department for Local Government has announced a $284,000 Community Development Block Grant to Barren County Fiscal Court.

The federal funds will allow the county to demolish the old one-story Barren County Correctional Facility located at 107 Ford Drive in Glasgow. The vacant 19,431-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1975 and currently poses a health and safety risk to the downtown area.

“Removing this blighted building will not only address health concerns but also lay the foundation for future green space that can be enjoyed by residents throughout the county,” DLG Commissioner Sandra K. Dunahoo said. “I look forward to seeing the impact that this project has on businesses and residents in downtown Glasgow and the rest of the community.”

In addition to the CDBG funding, Barren County will contribute $15,000 toward the project. Upon completion, the county will maintain the property.

Sen. David Givens said he looks for forward to seeing how this project will benefit the community.

“I’m pleased that the Department for Local Government has worked with both former and current elected officials to come up with a solution to the potential health risks associated with the vacant property,” Givens said. “I believe this project will improve the quality of life in Barren County, and I look forward to seeing the finished product.”

Rep. Steve Riley also said he’s excited to see how the money will benefit his hometown.

“I’m thrilled to see our local officials in Barren County working to secure funding for public projects that will benefit our community,” Rep. Steve Riley said. “I would like to thank the Department of Local Government for their support for Barren County in making this investment.”