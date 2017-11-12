on 12/11/2017 |

Olene Bartley Matthews, 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Highland Ridge Assisted Living in Glasgow. She was born in Summer Shade, KY the daughter of the late Radford and Rosetta Crabtree Bartley. Olene was a homemaker and for several years was a seamstress for Biggers Interiors in Glasgow. She was a member of the Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifton K. Matthews, a son-in-law Larry K. Glass, a brother Otha Bartley and 3 sisters Opal Jordan, Oma Bailey and Nell Sampson.

Survivors include 4 daughters; Judy Glass of Glasgow, Jo Fields of Mt. Washington, Jackie Clemmons (Tony) of Glasgow and Jean Crow (Follis) of Glasgow; 9 grandchildren: Lori Fields Ward, Brad Fields (Shelly), Angie Glass Bishop, Andrea Glass Haynes (Corey), Matt Clemmons (Jacque), Spencer Clemmons (Jennifer), Linsay Crow Ozier (John), Haley Crow and Brey Crow; 18 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren, 1 brother Turner Bartley (Jo Ann) of Summer Shade and 1 sister-in-law Donita Bartley of Summer Shade. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning until services.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to assist Juvenile Diabetes research at: JDRF KY & So. IN Chapter 11902 Brinley Ave., Suites 100 & 101 Louisville, KY 40243