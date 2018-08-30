Logo


OLENE E SELL WALLACE

on 08/30/2018 |

Mrs. Olene E. Sell Wallace, age 93 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a native of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She is survived by her special daughter, Angie Guffey of Chattanooga, Tennessee, her brother, Howard Sells of Burkesville, Kentucky, many nieces and nephews also survive.

The Funeral service for Mrs. Olene Sell Wallace will be conducted on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.

