Olene Scott Graves, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 13th, at her daughters home. Olene was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 21, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby (Milam) and Isiah Scott. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. She worked in the Dietary Department of Monroe County Medical Center for 40 years.

Olene is survived by two daughters, Regina Hammer, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Angela Poland, of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and was expecting another in May. Two brothers, Jimmy Scott, of Avon, IN; Jackie Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY. Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Alene Tandy and Kathlene Geralds and one brother, William Scott.

On November 11, 1961, she married Carlie Fay Graves, who precedes her in death.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 17th, 2018. Visitation is Friday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Donations are suggested to Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.