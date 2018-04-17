Logo


OLETA KATHRYN MARTIN DOYLE

on 04/17/2018 |

Oleta Kathryn Martin Doyle, 101, formerly of Glasgow, died April 14, 2018, at Willow Brook Christian Home, Columbus, OH. A native of Barren County she was the daughter of the late Tallie B. and Lalla F. Lewis Martin.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Brunson E. Doyle; sisters Cleota Von Sick and Meota Snellen; and brothers Clifton and Porter Martin.

Brunson and Oleta sold their farm in the Park City community and moved to Glasgow, where Oleta became a caregiver to many individuals in their homes, hospital, and nursing homes.  She always referred to these folks as her “patients” and was very faithful to give them the best care she knew how to provide.

Oleta is survived by a son, Elliott and wife Vickie (McCandless) Doyle of Columbus, OH; two grandsons John Doyle (Janelle) of Grovetown, GA, and Philip Doyle of Delaware, OH; three great-grandchildren Sadie, Clayton and Madeline Doyle of Grovetown, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, April 20, 2018, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home, Glasgow, KY, with a family graveside service and burial at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Kentucky Homemakers Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, c/o Barren County Extension Office, 1463 West Main Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.

