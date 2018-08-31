Logo


OLIVIA JEAN THARP

08/31/2018

Olivia Jean Tharp, 88 of Munfordville passed away Friday, August 31 at the T.J. Samson Comm. Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Jim & Cynthia Sympson Pence.  Jean and her husband Vestal owned and operated V&J Hardware in the late 1950’s.  She had also been a manager of The Dairy Freeze in Munfordville.

Jean was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church and the Bonnieville Order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vestal, two brothers Bill & Charlie Pence and five sisters Ruth Hodges, Elizabeth Mills, Marie Cottrell, Etta Wooden and Mildred Gibbons

Jean is survived by a son Tim Tharp of Munfordville

Twin sister Jane Cave of Louisville

Three brothers Bobby Pence of Louisville

Sonny Pence of Bonnieville

Donald Pence of Bonnieville

and over one hundred nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Olivia Jean Tharp will be 11am Monday, Sept. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Adams officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 12-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Eastern Star service will be 6pm Sunday at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be given for Gideon Bibles.

