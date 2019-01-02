Logo


OLLIE MAY WALKER

on 02/01/2019 |

Ollie Mae Walker, 104, of the Center Point Community in Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, February 1st, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.  Ollie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 28, 1914, a daughter of the late Flora (Walker) and Witt Walker. She was a member of Hickory Ridge Church of Christ.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clurie C. Walker, son, Lorenzo Walker, daughters, Lorene Walker Rhoton and Mary Turner Walker, three brothers, Gloey, Stanley and Harlin Walker and three sisters, Virchie Emberton, Pernia Hagan and Bertha Walker Bryant.

Ollie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Lowell and Betty Walker, of Gamaliel, KY; three grandchildren, Jackie Walker, and wife, Sharon of Tompkinsville, KY, Phillip Walker of Evansville, IN, and Chris Walker of Gamaliel, KY., five great grandchildren, Matthew, Trent, and Keaton Walker, all of Tompkinsville, KY Austin and Ryan Rhoton of Gamaliel, KY., two great great grandchildren, Jack Duncan Walker and expecting Makenna Pearl Walker. Several nieces and nephews also survive, and one special nephew, JR Walker.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 4th. Visitation is Sunday 3-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Walker Family Cemetery.

