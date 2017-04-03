Ollie Terry Denham (Updated)

Ollie Terry Denham, age 71, of Glasgow, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born April 13, 1945 in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Mary Alice Lewis and Creed Denham, and the husband of Patsy Matthews Denham, who survives. They were married 53 years.

He was a finish carpenter and a farmer. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a veteran of the Air Force.

Survivors other than his wife, include one son, Greg Denham, Summer Shade; one sister Arlene (Danny) Vincent, Sweeden, Ky; and one brother Harold (Sharon) Denham, Glasgow.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Reverend Jim Adkins officiating, burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.