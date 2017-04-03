Logo


Ollie Terry Denham (Updated)

on 04/03/2017 |
Obituaries

Ollie Terry Denham, age 71, of Glasgow, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born April 13, 1945 in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Mary Alice Lewis and Creed Denham, and the husband of Patsy Matthews Denham, who survives. They were married 53 years.

He was a finish carpenter and a farmer. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a veteran of the Air Force.

Survivors other than his wife, include one son, Greg Denham, Summer Shade; one sister Arlene (Danny) Vincent, Sweeden, Ky; and one brother Harold (Sharon) Denham, Glasgow.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.  at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Reverend Jim Adkins officiating, burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

