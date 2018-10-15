on 10/15/2018 |

Ollison Terry Biggerstaff, age 89, of Indianapolis, IN formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, IN. He was born August 16, 1929 in Monroe County, KY to the late Jack Boyd Biggerstaff and Mazel Grider Boone. He was united in marriage on December 29, 1950 to Jewell Green Ross Biggerstaff who survives. He worked for Richardson Rubber and Allison Transmission in Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters; Diana Gail Caillouet and husband Larry of Bowling Green, KY and Donna Jo Polk and husband Steve of Indianapolis, IN.

One sister Lucille Cope of Covington, KY.

One brother, Edsel Biggerstaff of Tompkinsville, KY

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Kenneth Biggerstaff.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Smith Ross & Monday Cemetery. Larry Caillouet will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Meal on Wheels Program, Indianapolis Chapter. Donations can be made at the funeral home.