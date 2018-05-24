on 05/24/2018 |

Omer Landrum Dodson, Jr., 62, of Lafayette, TN passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Westmoreland Care and Rehab.

He was born on February 23, 1956 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Omer Landrum Dodson, Sr. and Neva Beatrice Curtis Dodson who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Tina Dodson of Lafayette, TN; One daughter: Mary Anna Dodson Wisdom and husband Kelly, of Lafayette, TN; One son: Michael Gregory Dodson, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; Two brothers: John Dodson, of Indianapolis, IN; Joe Dodson, of Indianapolis, IN; One sister: Ida Key, of Nashville, TN. Four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. Two great – grandchildren are expected soon.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers Howard, Kenneth, Clint, and William Kirk Dodson and one sister Betty Strode.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home with Bro. John Osgatharpe officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM Monday, May 28, 2018 until time of funeral service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and can be made at the funeral home.