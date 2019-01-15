ON 1ST READING, NEW COUNCIL VOTES 7-5 FOR AQUATIC CENTER

on 01/15/2019 |



By a narrow margin, the Glasgow City Council voted 7-5 in favor of moving forward with financing options to bond for $6.5 Million to construct a roughly $4.5 Million Aquatic Center and upgrades to existing municipal parks. New City Attorney drafted an optional $5 Million financing option in another ordinance, which the council opted not to vote on.

Some Council Members were outspokenly in favor of the ordinance to fund the projects, such as Patrick Gaunce…

Others agreed that improvements to existing parks should be made, first, before considering the aquatic center project, including Terry Bunnell…

Others, like Chasity Lowery, believe the Master Plan represents the community’s desire to see those improvements.

Council Member Wendell Honeycutt, after patiently waiting to speak, addressed long-term payment concerns.

In a 7-5 vote, the ordinance passed on first reading. Those in favor were Council Members James Neal, Lowery, Gaunce, Marna Kirpatrick, Brad Groce, Freddie Norris, and Joe Trigg.

Those voting against the ordinance were Council Members Gary Norman, Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Marlin Witcher, and Honeycutt.