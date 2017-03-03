ON OTHER GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

In other Grand Jury indictments:

Based on testimony from Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Wyatt, 44 year old James Thomas Minor, of Glasgow, was indicted on three total counts: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD DEGREE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Per the indictment Minor broke into a home the day after Christmas. Bail amount was set at $5000.

29 year old Kenneth Dale Mullins of Smiths Grove was indicted on three counts: BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. BCSO Deputy Bobby McCown testified in the case.

Deputy McCown also testified in the case against 22 year old Zachary Cordle of Glasgow. Cordle will face BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and one count of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Glasgow Office Nick Houchens testified regarding events that occurred in late December of this year that resulted in an indictment against 20-year-old James Londell Keys of Glasgow. Keys will face one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000 and CARELESS DRIVING.

37 year old Christopher Anthony Riddle, of Indianapolis, was indicted on four total counts: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATORS LICENSE and RECKLESS DRIVING. GOD Sergeant Justin Kirkpatrick testified in the case.

53 year old Paul David Nether ton of Glasgow was indicted based on testimony from BCSO Deputy Chris Wyatt. Netherton will face LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE and two counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT.

All individuals listed were allowed to remain on a current bond and will be arraigned in barren Circuit Court next month.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.