Ona Virginia Sanders, 91 of Flaherty, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Signature North Hardin in Radcliff, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on August 31, 1926 to the late Jesse Highbaugh and the late Lula Decker Highbaugh. She was married to Harse Sanders, who preceded her in death. Ona was a homemaker and a member of Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Billie J. Sanders of Flaherty; one daughter, Patricia Seabolt (John) of Flaherty; two granddaughters, Danielle Jewellson (Mike) of Flaherty and Heather Masden (Troy) of Louisville and five great grandchildren, John Oneal, Karsyn Oneal, Grant Masden, Sydney Masden and Andrew Masden.

Funeral services for Ona Virginia Sanders at 2PM Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Interment will be in Hill Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be form 4 – 8 pm, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and from 12 – 2 pm, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church.